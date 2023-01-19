Watch CBS News

Debt limit showdown starts on Capitol Hill

The U.S. is expected to reach its debt limit today. Republicans, Democrats and the White House are all facing off to see who will negotiate first. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBS News Mornings to discuss where things stand right now.
