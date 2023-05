What to expect from debt ceiling talks between Biden, congressional leaders President Biden is meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the debt ceiling amid warnings of possible default. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss what to expect from the talks.