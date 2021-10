How to handle your investments amid debt ceiling uncertainty President Biden signed a bill to fund the government through December 3. But that doesn't solve the issue of the debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says needs to be raised by October 18. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the potential consequences if Congress can't hammer out a deal and how you should handle your investments amid the uncertainty.