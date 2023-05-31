2024 Presidential Candidates
Debt Ceiling Bill
Alex Rodriguez
Sunscreen Options
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Watch Live: House debates debt ceiling deal ahead of final vote
Special counsel has audio of Trump discussing classified document
Jury finds actor Danny Masterson guilty of 2 counts of rape
Pence expected to launch presidential campaign next week in Iowa
NASA UFO group stresses need for better data in first public meeting
Alex Rodriguez reveals he's been diagnosed with early-stage gum disease
Shooting in Pennsylvania kills 3, including 2 children
Store owner who allegedly killed teen previously shot at two shoplifters
Heritage Foundation suing over Prince Harry's visa records
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Debt ceiling deal to face House vote
The House is set to vote Wednesday on the debt ceiling deal to avoid a default. Multiple conservative and progressive members have said they oppose the legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On