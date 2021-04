Debris found in Atlantic, but no sign of missing U.S. cargo ship An air search resumes for an American cargo ship that vanished during Hurricane Joaquin. Searchers found a massive debris field, but it is unclear if it came from the El Faro. The ship was sailing from Jacksonville to San Juan, Puerto Rico, through the Bermuda Triangle. Mark Strassmann reports from Jacksonville, Florida, where relatives of crew members are waiting for word.