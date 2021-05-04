Live

Debate continues over race in college admissions

The Justice Department is investigating a series of complaints against Harvard University alleging that the school's admissions practices put Asian-American students at a disadvantage. CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil joins CBSN with the story.
