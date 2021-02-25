Deathbed letter from former officer alleges NYPD, FBI link to Malcolm X assassination Members of Malcolm X's family were made aware of a letter written by a deceased former police officer stating the New York Police Department and FBI were connected to Malcolm X's 1965 assassination. Michelle Miller shares the story of Raymond Wood's letter, which was made public by his cousin Reginald. Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and civil rights attorney Ben Crump join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the revelation.