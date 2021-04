"Death wasn't an option": Couple survives mountain blizzard A college student who was lost for days with her boyfriend in blizzard conditions is telling their story of survival. They survived 48 hours trapped in a snow bank near the top of Algonquin Peak. At more than 5,000 feet, it's the second highest mountain in New York State. In an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning," Michelle Miller talks to the student about how the couple stayed alive long enough for rescuers to find them.