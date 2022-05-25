Death toll keeps rising in Texas elementary school shooting: CBS News Flash May 25, 2022 The death toll has been growing in the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, authorities say. CBS News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win the GOP primary for his post over Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. And CBS News projects that Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed former football star, will win the Republican nomination to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.