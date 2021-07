Death toll in the Surfside, Florida condo building collapse rises to 27 after 3 more bodies were recovered following the demolition of the entire structure Sunday Three more bodies have been recovered in the Surfside condo building collapse, bringing the death toll to 27 with at least 118 people still unaccounted for. Officials demolished the rest of the building Sunday night o help aid rescue efforts. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joins CBSN to discuss.