Watch CBS News

Death toll in Maui wildfires drops to 97

The death toll in the devastating Lahaina fire, one of several that broke out in Maui on Aug. 8, has dropped to at least 97 people, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday. Maui County officials had been reporting a death toll of 115 for weeks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.