Live

Watch CBSN Live

Death toll climbs after wildfires torch Tennessee

The death toll from the Tennessee wildfires climbed to 10 Thursday, and 80 people have been injured. Aid workers are searching for an ever-changing number of people reported missing. DeMarco Morgan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.