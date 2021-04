Police brutality negatively impacts Black mental health, suicides rise The deaths of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police have caused stress, anxiety and fear — especially among people of color. Recent data reveals suicide rates have been on the rise over the past year. Dr. Michael A. Lindsey, executive director of the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.