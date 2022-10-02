CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Rescuers continue search for Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans in prisoner swap
Iran temporarily frees U.S. citizen from prison
Coast Guard plans major rescue effort for stranded residents of Pine Island
Russia detains Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant chief, Ukraine says
Odd crime scene leads to conflicting theories about shooting deaths
At least 129 killed after riot erupts at Indonesia soccer match
Russia withdraws troops from Lyman after Ukraine encircles key city
Consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to game fired by NFLPA
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Death Hits Home: The Hargan Killings
Megan Hargan was suspected of killing her mother and sister. Her defense had an unusual theory: her sister was the one who pulled the trigger – with her toe. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On