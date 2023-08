Devastating wildfires take toll on Maui economy The wildfires in Maui have taken the lives of nearly 100 people and the livelihoods of countless others. Local officials estimate tourism accounts for roughly 80% of the island's economy, with 1.5 million visitors spending $3.47 billion in the first half of 2023. James Tokioka, director of Hawaii's Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, joins CBS News to discuss the financial impact of the wildfires and what the biggest priority is for rebuilding.