Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deadly variant fuels Brazil's COVID-19 crisis

Manuel Bojorquez is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where hospitals are overwhelmed, and local politicians and doctors are at odds with the president over how to keep Brazilians safe from the worsening COVID-19 crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.