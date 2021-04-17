Live

Deadly tornadoes tear through Oklahoma

Severe storms are blamed for at least two deaths in Oklahoma. The storms hit just south of Oklahoma City, dropping several funnel clouds. Storm chaser for severestudios.com Denton Sachs joins CBSN with the latest from Atoka, Oklahoma.
