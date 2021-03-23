Live

Deadly tornado tears through Virginia

A tornado swept through a Virginia campground killing at least two people and injured 36 on the state’s eastern shore. Witnesses say the sky turned black and started dumping hail the size of golf balls. Chip Reid reports.
