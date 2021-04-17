Live

Deadly Texas fire, explosion was arson

Investigators believe an enormous explosion and fire at a fertilizer plant in Texas was deliberately set. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the site of the explosion that killed 15 people in 2013.
