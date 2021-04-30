Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deadly severe weather hits South, Midwest

Severe weather over the weekend killed at least 8 people in the South and Midwest. Dangerous storms still stretched from the central U.S. to the Gulf of Mexico as of Sunday evening. Mark Strassmann reports.
