Deadly plane crash in Maryland

At least three people were killed after a small plane crashed into a home in the Washington D.C. suburb of Gaithersburg, Maryland. WJZ's Mile Hellgren reports for "CBSN," it appears the jet crashed into one home, setting it and two others on fire.
