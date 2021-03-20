Live

Watch CBSN Live

Deadly MERS virus arrives in U.S.

The CDC says a deadly disease called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, has turned up in Indiana. Until now, the virus has been seen only in the Middle East and Europe and about 100 people have died from it. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
