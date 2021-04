Deadly flooding slams parts of the South Millions of Americans are bearing the brunt of a stormy and potentially dangerous summer swelter. Heat warnings and advisories are posted in 14 states, while severe thunderstorms are expected from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. Louisiana remains under a state of emergency, as a slow-moving and deadly storm has left more than a foot of rain since Thursday. Omar Villafranca reports from the hard-hit community of Hammond.