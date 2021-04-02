Live

Deadly dog flu outbreak

As the flu season winds down for humans, there’s now a deadly outbreak of the flu among canines in Chicago. As Kris Van Cleave reports, there have been a thousand cases so far, five fatal, and health officials warn those numbers could grow.
