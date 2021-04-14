Live

Deadly car defect threatens backseat passengers

Auto safety experts are demanding action on what they call a serious safety defect. Crash-test videos show when cars are hit from behind, front seats can break, injuring drivers and passengers, especially young children. Kris Van Cleave reports.
