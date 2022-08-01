CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Watch Live: Biden speaks after al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in airstrike
Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 87 months in prison
Who was al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
At least 37 dead in Kentucky flooding with hundreds unaccounted for
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games by NFL
Man who posed as federal agent, cozied up to Secret Service pleads guilty
Kansas voters to weigh in directly on abortion rights
Man accused of stabbing Wisconsin tubers charged with homicide
Crypto execs charged with running $300 million Ponzi scheme
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On