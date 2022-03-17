Watch CBS News

Deadly bus collision in Texas kills 9

At least nine people were killed in a bus crash involving men's and women's golf teams from the University of the Southwest. The teams had been returning from a tournament in Midland, Texas, when the accident occurred. Janet Shamlian reports.
