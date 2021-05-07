Live

Watch CBSN Live

WorldView: At least 25 dead in Brazil police raid; ex-Maldives leader survives attack

Police in Brazil are facing international criticism after at least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a ferocious gunbattle during a drug raid in Rio de Janeiro. Also, the former president of the Maldives survived an apparent assassination attempt, and officials in Germany opposed a U.S.-backed plan to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with headlines from around the world.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.