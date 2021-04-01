Live

Deadly brawl outside of an Arizona Walmart

A group of shoppers at a Walmart in Arizona were involved in a lethal clash with police officers in the giant discount retailer's parking lot. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver report on the details.
