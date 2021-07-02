Deadline approaching for 9/11 victims to register for compensation fund Thousands of people in New York City were exposed to toxic substances when the Twin Towers collapsed during the 9/11 attacks, and many have gone on to develop illnesses. The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund aims to help people receive the aid they need, but the deadline to register for the program is quickly approaching. Phil Alvarez, whose brother, first responder Luis Alvarez, died from complications of cancer linked to his work at ground zero, is the 9/11 outreach and education director for the law firm Hansen & Rosasco, and he joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the compensation fund and who qualifies.