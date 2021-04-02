Live

DEA chief expected to resign

Amid a damaging report claiming that DEA agents participated in "sex parties" funded by drug cartels in Colombia, the agency's administrator, Michelle Leonhart, is expected to step down. CBS News senior White House correspondent Bill Plante reports.
