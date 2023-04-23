De-extinction: Bringing animal species back from the brink The Frozen Zoo in San Diego is at the forefront of the emerging field of de-extinction – resurrecting DNA to restore animal species that are in danger of disappearing forever, through such methods as genetic editing and cloning. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with scientists at the Frozen Zoo (whose bank of frozen cells could help save an estimated one million species) about their efforts to bring back the black-footed ferret. He also talks with the founder of Colossal Biosciences, a Texas company working to bring back long-extinct species like the woolly mammoth and dodo bird.