How Democrats plan to win back the House in 2024 With much of the 2024 focus on the race for the White House, Democrats are also aiming to reclaim the House and expand their majority in the Senate. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised what it is calling a record-breaking $37.7 million during the first quarter of 2023, including nearly $17 million in March. The chair of the party's campaign arm, Washington Rep. Suzan Delbene, joins "America Decides" to discuss how Democrats plan to win the House in 2024.