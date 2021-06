D.C. police officer who defended Capitol says he felt "abandoned" after January 6 insurrection D.C. police officer Michael Fanone suffered a heart attack and a brain injury from defending the U.S. Capitol against pro-Trump rioters on January 6. Only on “CBS This Morning,” Kris Van Cleave speaks with Fanone, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell about the need for a 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection.