Day two of Rio Olympics kicks off

Day two of the 2016 Rio Olympics is underway. The women's relay swimming team took home a silver medal and the women's soccer team clinched a big win over France. CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy joins CBSN with the latest details from Rio.
