David Temple's call for help The defense played David Temple's 911 call as part of their closing argument at trial, believing it demonstrates his genuine anguish. Prosecutors argued Temple made the call after killing his wife, cleaning up and staging a burglary. "48 Hours"' Richard Schlesinger has more on the case in "The Alternate Suspects" airing Saturday, March 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.