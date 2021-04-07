David Simon, Paul Haggis on new HBO mini-series "Show Me a Hero" “Show Me A Hero” looks back at the struggle over public housing and desegregation in the 1980s. The city of Yonkers, New York, was faced with a federal court order to build low income housing in white neighborhoods. The six-part series follows then-Mayor Nick Wasicsko, who faced fierce opposition from residents during city council votes. Executive producer David Simon and Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the inspiration behind the series.