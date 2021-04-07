Live

Watch CBSN Live

David Simon, Paul Haggis on new HBO mini-series "Show Me a Hero"

“Show Me A Hero” looks back at the struggle over public housing and desegregation in the 1980s. The city of Yonkers, New York, was faced with a federal court order to build low income housing in white neighborhoods. The six-part series follows then-Mayor Nick Wasicsko, who faced fierce opposition from residents during city council votes. Executive producer David Simon and Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis join “CBS This Morning” to discuss the inspiration behind the series.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.