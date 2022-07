David Pearce charged in murder of Model Christy Giles, and friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola A man has been charged with murder in the overdose deaths of model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, who were dumped outside of two Los Angeles hospitals last November, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.