David Oyelowo on new movie "Captive" and Emmy bid "Captive," is the true story of fugitive Brian Nichols 10 years ago. Nichols was at the center of a huge manhunt in the Atlanta area after killing four people while escaping from a courthouse. The story focuses on the relationship between Nichols and Ashley Smith, the woman he held hostage for seven hours. Oyelowo, known for his portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. in the movie "Selma," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new role.