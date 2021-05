David Koresh "knew how to manipulate people" says child psychiatrist In the days following the raid at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, David Koresh began releasing children – 21 in all. Child psychiatrist Dr. Bruce Perry was asked by the State of Texas to lead a multi-agency team to care for the children. Dr. Perry believes David Koresh was a master of manipulation, exerting complete control over not only the children, but also the adults living in the compound.