David Koresh and Branch Davidian home movies During the 51-day standoff, the FBI provided the Branch Davidians with a camera to record a video diary. FBI agent Byron Sage gives "48 Hours" a tour of some of the key moments captured on three videos recorded by David Koresh and his deputy, Steve Schneider. Hear from the Branch Davidians themselves, including Koresh, on why they believe the ATF did the wrong thing by conducting the raid on Feb. 28, 1993.