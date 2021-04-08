David Gregory on leaving NBC and his faith journey First on “CBS This Morning,” former NBC News host David Gregory is breaking his silence about his public departure from the network last August. His 20-year career at NBC included serving as chief White House correspondent and moderator of "Meet the Press." Gregory describes his ouster as publicly humiliating and one of the biggest tests of the faith he worked privately to find and nourish. His quest for a more meaningful and spiritual life is at the center of his new book, "How's Your Faith?" published by Simon and Schuster, a division of CBS.