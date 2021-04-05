Live

Watch CBSN Live

David Edelstein's summer movie picks

Looking for some entertainment in an air-conditioned theatre? There's more than just sequels and superhero pictures to choose from. Film critic David Edelstein offers his take on what's playing, from Hollywood and beyond.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.