Why former UK prime minister David Cameron was named Britain's foreign secretary David Cameron, who led the British government between 2010 and 2016, has been appointed to foreign secretary in a U.K. Cabinet shakeup that involved the firing of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters. Rob Watson, a BBC U.K. politics correspondent, joins CBS News with a look at the shakeup.