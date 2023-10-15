David Brooks on his self-help book for modern society New York Times columnist David Brooks believes it's not naïve to trust in others, as he explains in his new book, "How to Know a Person." His aim, he tells CBS News' John Dickerson, is to help people divided by partisanship and social media better see and understand one another, and escape the isolation that is common in our culture. He also talks about Weave: The Social Fabric Project, a non-profit supporting those who work to weave together the social fabric in their communities.