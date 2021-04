David Boies on importance of ideological balance in Supreme Court Legendary litigator David Boies has argued landmark cases in front of the Supreme Court. He represented Al Gore in the case deciding the 2000 presidential election and also fought to overturn California's gay marriage ban, paving the way for marriage equality. Boies, now chairman of the law firm Boies, Schiller & Flexner, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.