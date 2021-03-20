Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dave Pasternack's favorite fish

Dubbed "the fish whisperer" and called a "pathological fisherman," Dave Pasternack has cooked a lot of different species during his career as a chef. He says a few in particular stand out as his favorite.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.