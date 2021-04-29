Live

Dave Chappelle explains what convinced him to host "Saturday Night Live"

After what he calls a career "detour," comedian Dave Chappelle is making a comeback with three new Netflix specials. In a rare interview, he tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the tipping point that made him "resolute" on his "Saturday Night Live" appearance last November: SNL's first new show after President Donald Trump was elected into office. Watch Gayle King's in-depth interview with Chappelle Monday, March 20, only on "CBS This Morning."
