Daughter of "Roe v. Wade" plaintiff gives first TV interview The eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, "Jane Roe" in the landmark "Roe v. Wade" abortion ruling, gives her first TV interview to "CBS Mornings." In a preview, she speaks of her mother's life and her younger sister “The Roe baby” that McCorvey gave birth to before the ruling gave her the right to abort.