Daughter gives "best reaction" to gifts

A mom named Cecil posted a video of her 12-year-old daughter, Lucia, opening Christmas presents, saying she had the "best reaction" to gifts. Lucia's funny expressions as she discovered what was under the wrapping paper went viral.
